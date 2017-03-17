Midday Fix: Fried chickpeas and green giant smoothies, prepared by chef Jason Roberts and details about the chefscycle event

Chef Jason Roberts

www.chefjasonroberts.com/

Event:

RIDE + REVIVE

Friday, March 17

3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Flywheel Sports Chicago

1653 North Wells Street

Chicago

For more information about chefscycle:

chefscycle.org/

For more about Bella Housewares:

www.BellaHousewares.com

Green Giant Smoothie

Serves 1

Ingredients:

1 cup almond, rice or soy milk

2 leaves of kale

1/2 green apple

3-inch piece of cucumber

1/2 avocado

1 kiwi fruit, skin removed

Directions:

Place all ingredients into blender and puree until smooth.

Fried Chickpeas with Toasted Walnuts, Rosemary and Chili

Ingredients:

4 cups cooked chickpeas, drained and patted dry

2 cups walnut halves

2 large sprigs of fresh rosemary, leaves removed from stem

4 cloves garlic, finely sliced

2 Tbs olive oil

1/2 tsp dried chili flakes

sea salt flakes

Directions:

Pre-heat your Air Fryer to 170C/340F; or standard oven to 350F. Mix the chickpeas with olive oil, sliced garlic and rosemary leaves, place into Air Fryer and cook for approximately 12 -15 minutes; for standard oven, place on baking sheet and cook approximately 25 -30 minutes. On a separate tray, toast walnuts for 12 -15 minutes or until golden. (setting a timer is recommended as to not overcook). Mix the chickpeas, walnuts, dried chili together, season with a large pinch of sea salt flakes. Store in an airtight container once completely cooled.