Midday Fix: Fried chickpeas and green giant smoothies, prepared by chef Jason Roberts and details about the chefscycle event

Chef Jason Roberts

www.chefjasonroberts.com/

Event:
RIDE + REVIVE
Friday, March 17
3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Flywheel Sports Chicago
1653 North Wells Street
Chicago

For more information about chefscycle:

chefscycle.org/

For more about Bella Housewares:

www.BellaHousewares.com

Green Giant Smoothie
Serves 1

Ingredients:
1 cup almond, rice or soy milk
2 leaves of kale
1/2 green apple
3-inch piece of cucumber
1/2 avocado
1 kiwi fruit, skin removed

Directions:
Place all ingredients into blender and puree until smooth.

Fried Chickpeas with Toasted Walnuts, Rosemary and Chili

Ingredients:
4 cups cooked chickpeas, drained and patted dry
2 cups walnut halves
2 large sprigs of fresh rosemary, leaves removed from stem
4 cloves garlic, finely sliced
2 Tbs olive oil
1/2 tsp dried chili flakes
sea salt flakes

Directions:
Pre-heat your Air Fryer to 170C/340F; or standard oven to 350F. Mix the chickpeas with olive oil, sliced garlic and rosemary leaves, place into Air Fryer and cook for approximately 12 -15 minutes; for standard oven, place on baking sheet and cook approximately 25 -30 minutes. On a separate tray, toast walnuts for 12 -15 minutes or until golden. (setting a timer is recommended as to not overcook). Mix the chickpeas, walnuts, dried chili together, season with a large pinch of sea salt flakes. Store in an airtight container once completely cooled.