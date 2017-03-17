Lunchbreak: Cinnamon toast, prepared by Slightly Toasted chef Brenda Garcia

Chef Brenda Garcia

Slightly Toasted

22 N. Clinton

Chicago, IL

(312) 967-2830

www.slightlytoastedchicago.com/

Cinnamon Toast

Ingredients:

2 pcs. thick cut white bread

Directions:

Mix the cinnamon butter ingredients together with a spatula or in a mixer on low speed with a paddle until fully incorporated. Spread cinnamon butter on white bread until there is a nice, thick layer of butter. Bake in oven at 350F for 10 minutes.

Pour 1/2 cup of warm apples in a bowl or ramekin. Sprinkle 2 Tablespoons of spiced pecans on top of apples. Pour espuma in one corner of your bowl/ramekin. Cut toast in half, plate and serve warm.

Cinnamon Butter

1 stick butter, softened

1 cup granulated sugar

1 Tablespoon cinnamon

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Sautéed Apples

Ingredients:

2 Granny Smith apples, peeled and diced

1/8 cup butter

1 teaspoon cornstarch

1/2 cup cold water

1/2 cup brown sugar

1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg

add any other spices to your taste

Directions:

Cook the diced apples with the butter until tender, approximately for 5-6 minutes. Dissolve cornstarch with cold water. Add cornstarch mixture, brown sugar and nutmeg to cooked apples and simmer for 5 minutes.

Cheese Espuma

Ingredients:

1 1/4 cups heavy cream

7 ounces Brie cheese with rind or substitute with cheese of preference

1/4 teaspoon salt

Directions:

Heat up heavy cream in a pan and add salt. Once hot, pour into blender and blend in the brie cheese.

Spiced Pecans

Ingredients:

1 cup pecans

sweet spices to your liking

Directions:

Toast pecans in the oven at 325F for 10 minutes and mix them with any sweet spices of your preference.

Tips:

Make sure that your apples are tender but not fully cooked before you add the Cornstarch mixture, since you’ll continue to cook them while they simmer. If not, you will have mushy overcooked apples as your end product.

Make sure you fully dissolve your Cornstarch with cold water.

At Slightly Toasted, we spice our pecans with Ras el Hanout, a Moroccan spice mixture that contains anywhere from 10-100 different spices. Ras el Hanout means top of the shop, meaning that is made of the best spices a seller has to offer. Some spices that I would recommend using at home are: cinnamon, nutmeg, all spice, cloves and cardamom.

Serve everything warm. Especially the Espuma.