Full list of 138 JCPenney stores to close, including 7 in Illinois

NEW YORK — On Friday, JCPenney announced the locations of 138 stores that are closing.

In February, the company announced that 130-140 store closures would be coming this year. Approximately 5,000 positions nationwide will be impacted by the store closures, most of which will occur in June.

“JCPenney is in the process of identifying relocation opportunities within the Company for esteemed leaders,” a JCPenney news release said. “Additionally, JCPenney will provide outplacement support services for those eligible associates who will be leaving the Company.”

Most affected stores will begin the liquidation process on April 17.

Here are the locations of the JCPenney stores in Illinois that are closing:

Eastland Mall in Bloomington

Fulton Square in Canton

Village Square Mall in Effingham IL

Freestanding store in Macomb

Peru Mall in Peru

Northland Mall in Sterling

Centerpointe of Woodridge in Woodridge

