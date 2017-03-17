Full list of 138 JCPenney stores to close, including 7 in Illinois
NEW YORK — On Friday, JCPenney announced the locations of 138 stores that are closing.
In February, the company announced that 130-140 store closures would be coming this year. Approximately 5,000 positions nationwide will be impacted by the store closures, most of which will occur in June.
“JCPenney is in the process of identifying relocation opportunities within the Company for esteemed leaders,” a JCPenney news release said. “Additionally, JCPenney will provide outplacement support services for those eligible associates who will be leaving the Company.”
Most affected stores will begin the liquidation process on April 17.
Here are the locations of the JCPenney stores in Illinois that are closing:
- Eastland Mall in Bloomington
- Fulton Square in Canton
- Village Square Mall in Effingham IL
- Freestanding store in Macomb
- Peru Mall in Peru
- Northland Mall in Sterling
- Centerpointe of Woodridge in Woodridge