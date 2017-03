× Chicago police warn CTA Red Line riders of violent robbers

CHICAGO — Police warn CTA commuters who take the Red Line to look out for thieves.

There have been more than three robberies this month.

During the robbery, three-to-four offenders approach people outside of a CTA Red Line Station or on the train.

One asks a question to distract the rider — then the others hit the victim and go through their pockets or purse.