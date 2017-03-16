We Wished Our Very Own Jerry Lewis a Happy 91st Birthday…Over the Phone!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's hard for me to explain my fandom for Jerry Lewis. I've loved him since I was a chubby wubby tubby sitting 3-inches away from the TV set so I could flip around 6 or 7 channels. The Three Stooges, Abbott & Costello, The Little Rascals, Laurel & Hardy, The Bowery Boys, The Marx Brothers, Benny Hill, Monty Python and so many other early influences filled me full of awe and joy. Somehow Jerry always stood out among them all. Today, I still marvel at his body of work with Dean on the Colgate Comedy Hour and all of the movies they did together. I think the solo movies are the ones I really admire. The Nutty Professor, The Patsy, The Disorderly Orderly, The Bellboy, The Ladies Man, Who's Minding the Store and Cracking Up are my favorites. He turned in some great performances in The King of Comedy and Funny Bones. But the BEST thing to me was the MDA Labor Day Telethon. I watched it every year. That's the Jerry that I base so much of my impression on. The serious Jerry. The 9 yr-old boy Jerry. You'd get both Jerry's and a cavalcade of stars and variety acts PLUS bloopers, miscues, train wrecks and surprises, of course. I am so grateful that I've had the chance to meet him twice in his hotel for an interview. He signed his book "Dean & Me" and gave it to me. And he sent an autographed photo and program from his stage show to me. I have seen him in concert 6 times and saw him in "Damn Yankees." I still hold hope to see him again. To me and so many others, he is The King of Comedy. Cheers to Jerry Lewis' 91st birthday!