Top cop Eddie Johnson to meet with AG Sessions about gun violence in Chicago

WASHINGTON --Chicago police Superintendent Eddie Johnson plans to meet with Attorney General Jeff Sessions and other police chiefs as part of an effort to secure more federal help to combat violent crime.

Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi says in an email Thursday's meeting in Washington is expected to focus on how the federal government can help target violence in urban areas.

Guglielmi says Johnson will ask for more federal prosecutors to focus on illegal gun cases involving felons, more federal agents to curb gangs and gun crime, and a federal ballistics lab.

Chicago has been singled out by President Donald Trump for its surge in shootings.

Johnson previously said he'd welcome more agents and money for mentorship and after-school programs to help kids in violent neighborhoods and, in turn, reduce crime.