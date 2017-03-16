Shaun Davis recaps a big day for Northwestern and the Bulls on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - Basketball was the top sport in Chicago on Thursday and for opposite reasons.

Northwestern made their first NCAA Tournament game one to remember on Thursday as they beat Vanderbilt in a wild finish in Salt Lake City.

Meanwhile the Bulls' season took another bad turn as Dwyane Wade has been lost for the regular season with an elbow injury.

Who better to breakdown both of those than Shaun Davis of WGN Radio. He's covered both teams all year and he came on Thursday's show to discuss them with Josh Frydman.

To watch Shaun's segments on Sports Feed, click on the video above or below.