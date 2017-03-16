Lunchbreak: Lamb shammi kati rolls and a cilantro chutney, prepared by Hakka Bakka owner Kaushik Guha

Kaushik Guha

Hakka Bakka Kati Rolls
1251 W. Fullerton Avenue
Chicago
(872) 802-3968
hakkabakkarolls.com/

Lamb Shammi Kati Roll

Ingredients:
2.5 lbs ground lamb
1/2 cup garam masala
2 Tbs white pepper
2 ounces garlic paste
2 Tbs salt
1 cup oil

Directions:
Mix all ingredients together in a bowl. Portion out 4 oz of the mixture and put on a pan/skillet warmed up to medium/high. Add raw onions and jalapenos (amount to your liking) and stir-fry until meat is cooked (about 3 to 5 minutes). Once ready spoon over a kati roll, add tangy cilantro chutney and roll up like a burrito. A kati roll is a like a tortilla, flatbread or pita.

Tangy Cilantro Chutney

Ingredients:
2 bunches cilantro
1/2 cup lemon juice
1/2 cup water
1 tsp salt

Directions:
Wash cilantro thoroughly. Process in a food processor until all the cilantro has broken down. Taste for salt. Add if required. Enjoy with your favorite snack.