× Evanston ready for Northwestern basketball’s 1st NCAA tournament

(EVANSTON, IL) The Northwestern Wildcats men’s basketball team is about to find out what March Madness is like.

The team is on the verge of its first ever game in the NCAA championship tournament.

Number eight Northwestern takes on number nine Vanderbilt Thursday afternoon in Salt Lake City.

The winner will face the winner of top seeded Gonzaga and 16 seed South Dakota State on Thursday.

Win or lose, Evanston is celebrating that they were invited to the Big Dance for the first time in 78 years.

The city is hosting watch parties at five community centers.

They’re at:

Chandler-Newberger Center, 1028 Central St.

Fleetwood-Jourdain Center, 1655 Foster St.

Gibbs-Morrison Cultural Center, 1823 Church St.

Levy Center, 300 Dodge Ave.

Robert Crown Center, 1701 Main St.

For more information, please call/text 847-448-4311.