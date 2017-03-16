Dramatic video captures Rockford bank shootout; no charges for security guard

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCKFORD, Ill. -- A Rockford security guard will not be charged in the fatal shooting of a man who tried tried to rob a bank, WIFR reports.

Surveillance video shows a masked Laurence Turner coming into Alpine Bank, shooting once in the ceiling, then at Metro Security Officer Brian Harrison, a former Winnebago County deputy, who jumps to action.

Turner, who was on drugs at the time, was shot twice and died at the scene.

Winnebago County State's Attorney's Office says Harrison's actions were justified.

"There is no doubt in my mind the actions of Brian Harrison saved the lives of those that were employees in the alpine bank location on that date and saved his own life," State's Attorney Joe Bruscato said.

Officers also linked Turner to three other armed robberies in November and December of 2016.