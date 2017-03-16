Bulls guard Dwyane Wade out for the rest of the regular season

CHICAGO – The Chicago Bulls will be without one of their “Three Alphas” for the rest of the regular season.

On Thursday, the Bulls announced that guard Dwyane Wade will miss the remaining part of the regular season after suffering a sprain and small fracture in his right elbow against the Grizzlies on Wednesday. The injury occurred in the fourth quarter, with the guard fell hit his elbow while going for a layup. He would leave the game and was wearing a sling in the locker room on his right arm.

OFFICIAL: Dwyane Wade's MRI showed a sprain and a small fracture in the elbow. Wade will be out the remainder of the regular season. pic.twitter.com/SzKwnysq1I — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) March 16, 2017

In the press release, the Bulls didn’t rule out a return for Wade for the playoffs, should the team qualify.

In his first season with the Bulls, Wade has played in 57 games, scoring 18.5 points with 4.5 rebounds and 3.9 assists per contest. In the month of March, however, Wade’s numbers began to slip a bit following a strong February where he averaged 21.1 points per game. This month he sat out two games and averaged just 13.7 points per game while shooting just over 38 percent from the field.