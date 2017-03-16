Anti-Semitic flyers circulating on campus at UIC

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The University of Illinois Chicago is investigating after someone put anti-Semitic flyers on campus.

The flyers were found on Tuesday and pictures of them are being passed around on social media.

On Tuesday, the flyers were put up throughout the library on the UIC campus and student center east.

Student Eva Zeltser took down at least a dozen of them.

"I was horrified to be totally honest with you," said Zeltser.

The flyers say "Ending white privilege starts with ending Jewish privilege." The figures used to show the Jewish population have the Star of David on their bodies.

UIC is investigating the flyers and said such actions do not reflect the values they hold as a community and that hatred or violence towards students will not be tolerated.