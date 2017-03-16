× 3 distinct chances for rain in upcoming week

Temperatures will average a little below the seasonal normal high of 49 and low of 31 through the coming seven-day forecast cycle, but readings will vary considerably from day to day. The mildest days, this coming Sunday and Monday, will bring daytime temperatures in the lower and middle 50s. The remainder of the days will see readings in the lower and middle 40s.

No major precipitation events are slated, but three distinct rains are likely. The first occurs Thursday, the second happens late Sunday night into Monday and the third occurs Thursday night. Thunderstorms will be possible in the second and third events.

Elsewhere, summery temperatures are likely this weekend in the high Great Plains. Afternoon highs in the 80s and lower 90s will heat the area from Nebraska south into Texas.