Suspects use stolen Comcast van in Bucktown burglary

CHICAGO -- Burglars driving a stolen Comcast van broke into a garage in Bucktown.

Garage owner Michelle Maher says two male burglars hopped into the stolen van after they broke into her garage yesterday 9 a.m. in the 2200 block of West McLean.

The suspects got away with a tool box and a bike.

A neighbor wrote down the license plate, which helped police confirm the van was stolen.

Maher believes her break-in may be connected to another incident yesterday nearby on Leavitt.

In that case, the homeowner had surveillance video of a burglar walking through his home, but nothing significant was taken.