Suspects use stolen Comcast van in Bucktown burglary

CHICAGO -- Burglars driving a stolen Comcast van broke into a garage in Bucktown.
Garage owner Michelle Maher says two male burglars hopped into the stolen van after they broke into her garage yesterday 9 a.m. in the 2200 block of West McLean.
The suspects got away with a tool box and a bike.
A neighbor wrote down the license plate, which helped police confirm the van was stolen.
Maher believes her break-in may be connected to another incident yesterday nearby on Leavitt.
In that case, the homeowner had surveillance video of a burglar walking through his home, but nothing significant was taken.
41.918422 -87.682552