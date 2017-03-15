× Still a foot on the ground at Waukegan this Wednesday morning – other snow depth reports across the Chicago area

The Lake-effect snow has long since ended and in the process of packing-down and melting Chicago area-wide, however close-in along and a few miles inland of the Lake Michigan shoreline a half foot or more still rests on the ground. The Chicago National Weather Service Forecast Office reports that the 7.7-inch total snowfall March 12-14 was the greatest in March since 9.2-inches back on March 5, 2013. The 6-inches on the ground at Chicago’s official O’Hare International Airport site yesterday morning was the latest 1/2-foot on the ground in March since that same date back in 1999.

Here are selected snow depth reports this morning across the Chicago area…

Location/Snow depth(inches)

Waukegan…12.0

Gurnee…10.0

Homewood…10.0

Burnham-Hegewisch…9.5

Mundelein…9.0

Oak Lawn…8.0

Buffalo Grove…7.5

Rogers Park…6.5

Bridgeview…6.5

Highwood…6.5

Park Forest…6.0

Lincolnwood…6.0

Riverwoods…6.0

Park Ridge…5.5

Crete…5.5

Indiana Sites:

North Judson…10.0

LaPorte…8.0

Dyer…5.5

Valparaiso…4.0

Wisconsin Sites:

Racine…13.5

Jackson…13.5

West Bend…12.0

Milwaukee…11.0

Kenosha…9.0