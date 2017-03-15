Still a foot on the ground at Waukegan this Wednesday morning – other snow depth reports across the Chicago area
The Lake-effect snow has long since ended and in the process of packing-down and melting Chicago area-wide, however close-in along and a few miles inland of the Lake Michigan shoreline a half foot or more still rests on the ground. The Chicago National Weather Service Forecast Office reports that the 7.7-inch total snowfall March 12-14 was the greatest in March since 9.2-inches back on March 5, 2013. The 6-inches on the ground at Chicago’s official O’Hare International Airport site yesterday morning was the latest 1/2-foot on the ground in March since that same date back in 1999.
Here are selected snow depth reports this morning across the Chicago area…
Location/Snow depth(inches)
Waukegan…12.0
Gurnee…10.0
Homewood…10.0
Burnham-Hegewisch…9.5
Mundelein…9.0
Oak Lawn…8.0
Buffalo Grove…7.5
Rogers Park…6.5
Bridgeview…6.5
Highwood…6.5
Park Forest…6.0
Lincolnwood…6.0
Riverwoods…6.0
Park Ridge…5.5
Crete…5.5
Indiana Sites:
North Judson…10.0
LaPorte…8.0
Dyer…5.5
Valparaiso…4.0
Wisconsin Sites:
Racine…13.5
Jackson…13.5
West Bend…12.0
Milwaukee…11.0
Kenosha…9.0