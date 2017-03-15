State’s Attorney Foxx announces new unit to help combat gun violence in Chicago

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx says she's focused on better collaboration and use of resources for an "all hands on deck" approach to fight the city's gun violence.

Speaking at the City Club of Chicago Wednesday, Foxx reflected on her first 105 days in office.

She announced the creation of the Gun Crimes Strategy Unit. Modeled after similar efforts in New York and San Francisco, prosecutors will be embedded in the city's Englewood and Harrison police districts, collaborating with police and federal investigators, and seeing cases through from beginning to end.