Ravinia Festival announces 2017 lineup

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. –Ravinia has announced its lineup for the summer 2017 season today.

The festival will run from June 3 through September 17 this year and will feature more than 140 performers and special events.

Some highlights this year include John Legend, Common, Sheryl Crow, Fitz and The Tantrums, Tony Bennett, Darius Rucker, John Mellencamp, Stevie Nicks, Gladys Knight and more

President and CEO of Ravinia Welz Kaufman will join WGN Morning News today to reveal this season’s best performers.

Tickets will be available to donors beginning March 22 and go on sale to the general public on May 9, exclusively at Ravinia.org.

Ravinia is located at 418 Sheridan Road in Highland Park.

For more info, visit: www.ravinia.org