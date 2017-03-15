Proposed compost site causing stink in the suburbs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES PLAINES, Ill. -- Some suburban residents say "not in my neighborhood" to a proposal to build a composting site on a former landfill in Des Plaines.

The site is located across from Oakton Community College and the concern is the odor the compost might create.

The commercial compost site would be located on a landfill that has been closed since 1986 and would utilize 25 of the existing 160 acres.

The composting would not include meat or dairy products.

Attorney Jim Griffin represents the backers of the compost operation. He says a company called Patriot Acres llc would lease the site from the archdiocese.

“The owner of the parcel is the Catholic Archdiocese of Chicago,” Griffin said. “It's going to be beneficial because it's going to be good for the environment.”

Cook County's Zoning Board of Appeals voted in favor of it.

It will now go to the full board for consideration.

Opponents of the proposal who live nearby say it's going to make an already busy Central Road even more so and widening the road is not an option because of a nearby viaduct.