× President Trump may ease fuel economy rules put in place by Obama administration

Today, President Trump took a step toward loosening fuel economy rules placed on the auto industry, announcing a review of Obama-era standards.

Speaking in suburban Detroit, the president said, easing auto industry regulations, will help preserve and create jobs.

“We are going to ensure that any regulations we have protect and defend your jobs, your factories. We’re going to be fair,” he said.

Back in 2012, the Obama administration required car companies to average 54.5 miles per gallon by 2025…in an effort to reduce greenhouse gas. The government was set to take a second look at the standards, but President Obama canceled the review shortly before leaving office. Now, President Trump is reinstating it.

During the short speech, the president did not discuss Russia or healthcare, issues he’s dealing with back in Washington.

Pressure is growing for the Trump administration to provide information backing up Trump’s claim that President Obama wiretapped him before he took office.

“We don’t have any evidence that that took place…I don’t think there was an actual tap of Trump Tower,” said Rep. David Nunes, Republican from California.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions, today, was asked if he ever gave the president reason to believe he was wiretapped, to which Sessions said “no.”

Democrats are calling for a thorough investigation of Trump associate’s ties to Russia during the campaign. But they want the probe led by a special prosecutor.

“The American people deserve an independent look at this,”said Rep. Tammy Duckworth, Democrat from Illinois.

Congress is giving the Justice Department until Monday to come up with proof of the wiretapping, that’s when FBI Director James Comey is scheduled to testify.

President Trump is on his way to Nashville where he will hold another campaign-style rally and lay a wreath at President Andrew Jackson’s tomb. Jackson is one of Mr. Trump’s heroes.