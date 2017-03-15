Northwestern doc discusses CBO report on GOP healthcare plan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Congressional Budget Office projects, as many as 14 million people will lose their mandated healthcare coverage next year -- and 24 million within 10 years -- if the Obamacare replacement bill, currently under consideration in Congress, becomes law.

Critics suggest it could leave older, sicker people paying higher premiums for their healthcare.

Dr. Joel Shalowitz with Northwestern's Feinberg School of Medicine discussed the report with WGN Morning News Wednesday. Watch the clip above for the full interview.