Midday Fix: Healthy recipes and eating tips for parents

Elena Marre, Founder
The Kids’ Table
www.kids-table.com/
How to Change the Way You Think About Food and How That Can Make a Nutritional Impact:
Don’t be swayed by food marketed as “kid food” – don’t feed your kids “kid food” – feed them what YOU eat – forgo the kids menus in restaurants; read the nutrition labels, NOT just the front of the box!
Don’t wait until they are super hungry – by then it’s too late to make a healthy choice viable
Forget about the Clean Plate Club – try smaller portions and listen to when you’re body is satisfied; save some food for later
Don’t bribe your kids with dessert if they eat this vegetable or that fruit or all of their dinner
Don’t hide the vegetables – many parents puree them and hide them in other foods; instead put them out so they can touch, smell and taste them
Be creative about how you present healthy food options to kids
Overnight Oatmeal
Ingredients:
1/2 cup old-fashioned rolled oats
1⁄3 cup Greek-style yogurt
1/2 cup milk (dairy, coconut, soy or almond)
2 tsp chia seeds
2 tsp sweetener (brown sugar, honey or maple syrup)
couple drops vanilla extract
Optional toppings:
fresh or frozen berries
sliced banana
diced apple
raw or toasted nuts or seeds
ground flaxseed
ground cinnamon or ginger
Directions:
Combine oats, yogurt, milk, chia seeds and the sweetener of your choice in a jar or other sealable container. Stir well. If you will be topping with frozen fruit, you can gently spoon that on top. Cover and refrigerate overnight. In the morning, add whatever additional toppings you’d like.
What Kids Can Do (with appropriate tools and adult supervision)
Measure ingredients
Mix it up
Top away
Black Bean Brown Rice Burritos
Ingredients:
1 Tbs canola or grapeseed oil
1 small onion, finely chopped
2 large garlic cloves, minced
1/2 tsp ground cumin
1/2 tsp paprika
1 can black beans, drained and rinsed
1 1/2 cups cooked brown rice (completely cooled)
1/2 tsp salt
6 whole wheat tortillas
Topping Ideas:
chopped red bell peppers
cubed avocado
chopped or torn romaine lettuce
sliced scallions
grated cheese
salsa
Greek-style yogurt
Directions
Heat oil in a nonstick wok or large pan over medium heat. Add onion and cook for about 4 minutes, until beginning to soften. Add garlic, cumin and paprika and cook for an additional one minute. Add black beans and brown rice and cook, stirring, until heated through. Divide mixture between six tortillas. Top as desired.
Makes 6 servings
What Kids Can Do (with appropriate tools & adult supervision)
*Finely chop onion and mince garlic
*Measure spices
*Drain and rinse black beans
*Prep toppings
*Assemble burritos