Midday Fix: Healthy recipes and eating tips for parents

Elena Marre, Founder

The Kids’ Table

www.kids-table.com/

How to Change the Way You Think About Food and How That Can Make a Nutritional Impact:

Don’t be swayed by food marketed as “kid food” – don’t feed your kids “kid food” – feed them what YOU eat – forgo the kids menus in restaurants; read the nutrition labels, NOT just the front of the box!

Don’t wait until they are super hungry – by then it’s too late to make a healthy choice viable

Forget about the Clean Plate Club – try smaller portions and listen to when you’re body is satisfied; save some food for later

Don’t bribe your kids with dessert if they eat this vegetable or that fruit or all of their dinner

Don’t hide the vegetables – many parents puree them and hide them in other foods; instead put them out so they can touch, smell and taste them

Be creative about how you present healthy food options to kids

Overnight Oatmeal

Ingredients:

1/2 cup old-fashioned rolled oats

1⁄3 cup Greek-style yogurt

1/2 cup milk (dairy, coconut, soy or almond)

2 tsp chia seeds

2 tsp sweetener (brown sugar, honey or maple syrup)

couple drops vanilla extract

Optional toppings:

fresh or frozen berries

sliced banana

diced apple

raw or toasted nuts or seeds

ground flaxseed

ground cinnamon or ginger

Directions:

Combine oats, yogurt, milk, chia seeds and the sweetener of your choice in a jar or other sealable container. Stir well. If you will be topping with frozen fruit, you can gently spoon that on top. Cover and refrigerate overnight. In the morning, add whatever additional toppings you’d like.

What Kids Can Do (with appropriate tools and adult supervision)

Measure ingredients

Mix it up

Top away

Black Bean Brown Rice Burritos

Ingredients:

1 Tbs canola or grapeseed oil

1 small onion, finely chopped

2 large garlic cloves, minced

1/2 tsp ground cumin

1/2 tsp paprika

1 can black beans, drained and rinsed

1 1/2 cups cooked brown rice (completely cooled)

1/2 tsp salt

6 whole wheat tortillas

Topping Ideas:

chopped red bell peppers

cubed avocado

chopped or torn romaine lettuce

sliced scallions

grated cheese

salsa

Greek-style yogurt

Directions

Heat oil in a nonstick wok or large pan over medium heat. Add onion and cook for about 4 minutes, until beginning to soften. Add garlic, cumin and paprika and cook for an additional one minute. Add black beans and brown rice and cook, stirring, until heated through. Divide mixture between six tortillas. Top as desired.

Makes 6 servings

What Kids Can Do (with appropriate tools & adult supervision)

*Finely chop onion and mince garlic

*Measure spices

*Drain and rinse black beans

*Prep toppings

*Assemble burritos