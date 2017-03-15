McDonald`s employee jumps to the rescue of off-duty cop

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DORAL, Fla. - Working the drive-through window at McDonald's is nothing new for Pedro Viloria, 22, but something unexpected happened Tuesday morning.

An off-duty police officer drove up to the window at this fast food restaurant with her two children in the backseat. She ordered and paid but when Viloria went to give her her food, he noticed something was wrong.

"(I thought,) 'Oh my God, this woman is unconscious. I've got to do something, because she's going to crash, maybe,'" he told local news, "my brain was on hero mode."

Viloria jumped out of the drive-through window to try to help.

Surveillance video shows the SUV narrowly missing another car before hitting a curb.

Viloria ran back to the restaurant for help and luckily there was a lot of help nearby.

A customer, who is said to be a paramedic, jumped out of her car to assist the officer. An off-duty Miami-Dade Fire Rescue member was also in the fast food restaurant for breakfast. When he saw what was occurring, him and his partner also got to work.

Viloria said the first responders performed CPR on the woman, and with the use of an automated external defibrillator machine brought by a Doral police officer, they were able to revive the woman.

Another McDonald's employee who is trained in CPR also helped keep the officer alive until first responders took over.

"I thought, if these kids lose their mother today, that's going to be tragic," said Viloria.

The woman is in critical condition at the hospital.