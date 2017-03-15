Lunchbreak: Green ice cream, prepared by Susan O’Halloran

Susan O’Halloran

www.SusanOHalloran.com

Event:

St. Pat’s Pot of Gold

March 17

8:00 p.m.

Skokie Theatre

7924 Lincoln Avenue

Skokie

(847) 677-7761

For tickets and information:

www.skokietheatre.org/

Healthy Green Ice Cream

Use a high-speed blender

STEP ONE – The Sweetener

Add sweetener – 2 oz. or 1/4 cup Medjool dates soaked overnight in coconut water – thawed or frozen (app. 6 dates or just spoon out dates and a couple of tablespoons of the coconut water to fill to the bottom of the blender’s blades) = fiber, magnesium and potassium from the dates and electrolytes from the coconut water

STEP TWO – The “Cream”

2 frozen bananas cut into chunks (Freeze the bananas in a plastic bag when the bananas are ripe i.e. they have some brown sugar spots) = Potassium

2 cups of ice

STEP THREE – The GREEN

2 handfuls of organic, washed and dried spinach – Vitamins A & C, folate and iron

Run the blender till the mixture is blended and solid (sorbet or slush consistency) Don’t over process or it will start to melt.

Toppings:

shredded coconut

date bits

pistachios

Or all three!

If you don’t have bananas or medjool dates:

¼ cup (2 oz.) agave sweetener (or to the bottom of your blender’s blades)

2 large handfuls of spinach

1 lemon slice with zest still on (the thickness of a poker chip)

1 lime slice with zest still on (the thickness of a poker chip)

a whole tray of ice cubes

If you don’t have frozen bananas, agave or dates:

6 oz of organic apple or grape concentrate (enough to cover the blender’s blades)

1 banana

1 large handful of spinach

2 cups of ice

2 dashes of cinnamon

2 Tbs vanilla