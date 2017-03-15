Lunchbreak: Green ice cream, prepared by Susan O’Halloran

Susan O’Halloran
St. Pat’s Pot of Gold
March 17
8:00 p.m.
Skokie Theatre
7924 Lincoln Avenue
Skokie
(847) 677-7761
Healthy Green Ice Cream
Use a high-speed blender
STEP ONE – The Sweetener
Add sweetener – 2 oz. or 1/4 cup Medjool dates soaked overnight in coconut water – thawed or frozen (app. 6 dates or just spoon out dates and a couple of tablespoons of the coconut water to fill to the bottom of the blender’s blades) = fiber, magnesium and potassium from the dates and electrolytes from the coconut water
STEP TWO – The “Cream”
2 frozen bananas cut into chunks (Freeze the bananas in a plastic bag when the bananas are ripe i.e. they have some brown sugar spots) = Potassium
2 cups of ice
STEP THREE – The GREEN
2 handfuls of organic, washed and dried spinach – Vitamins A & C, folate and iron
Run the blender till the mixture is blended and solid (sorbet or slush consistency) Don’t over process or it will start to melt.
Toppings:
shredded coconut
date bits
pistachios
Or all three!
If you don’t have bananas or medjool dates:
¼ cup (2 oz.) agave sweetener (or to the bottom of your blender’s blades)
2 large handfuls of spinach
1 lemon slice with zest still on (the thickness of a poker chip)
1 lime slice with zest still on (the thickness of a poker chip)
a whole tray of ice cubes
If you don’t have frozen bananas, agave or dates:
6 oz of organic apple or grape concentrate (enough to cover the blender’s blades)
1 banana
1 large handful of spinach
2 cups of ice
2 dashes of cinnamon
2 Tbs vanilla