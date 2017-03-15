× Lincoln Square’s Chicago Brauhaus to close

LINCOLN SQUARE — The Chicago Brauhaus, a symbol of Lincoln Square’s German roots, is closing down, sources say.

The owners, brothers Harry and Guenter Kempf, were planning on retiring, said Peter Graham, the property’s listing agent, to DNAInfo.

They are only looking for commercial tenants as the building is not for sale, just for lease.

The Brauhaus has not posted any news about closing, but a Chicagoist story noted that a real estate company, CBRE, posted a listing for a building looking a lot like the Brauhaus and had its 4732 N. Lincoln Ave address.

The loss of the Brauhaus would be another example of the diminishing German character of the Lincoln Square neighborhood.