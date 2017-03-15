× Lake-effect Snow Warning continues in Porter and LaPorte Counties, Indiana/Advisories farther south and east until 10AM CDT this Wednesday morning

As north to northwest flow continues early this Wednesday morning, bands of snow plumes have moved a little farther east into northwest Indiana. The Lake-effect Snow Warning for Lake County, Indiana has ended, but continues for Porter and LaPorte Counties where an additional 2 to 5-inches of snow could accumulate before finally tapering off into the light snow showers/flurries later this morning/early afternoon. Farther south away from Lake Michigan, Lake-effect Snow Advisories for a possible additional 1 to 3-inches of snow this morning continues fro Jasper and Starke Counties in Indiana and farther east and north in St. Joseph County,Indiana and Berrien County in Lower Michigan. All Warnings and Advisories are set to expire at 10AM CDT this Wednesday morning.

Strong winds gusting over 30 miles per hour are causing blowing and drifting snow and near-whiteout conditions at times with very hazardous driving conditions existing in this area. Snowfall totals will likely exceed 12-inches in some locations by the time the snow finally tapers-off/ends later today.

Below is a Weather radar mosaic depicting the lake-effect snow training inland off Lake Michigan today…