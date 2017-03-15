Jason Goch talks NU tourney and Bears free agency on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - Just one more day remains before history takes place in Salt Lake City.

Chris Collins' Northwestern team is out in Utah getting ready for their first ever NCAA Tournament game on Thursday against Vanderbilt. The eighth-seeded Wildcats are one of the biggest stories in this year's NCAA Tournament.

Can they handle that pressure and turn in a run over the next few weeks?

Jason Goch of SB Nation Radio discussed that possibility and the rest of the NCAA Tournament field on Sports Feed Wednesday night. He also took some time to discuss Bears' free agency with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman as well.

To watch Jason's segments from Wednesday's show, click on the video above or below.