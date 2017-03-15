Immigration activist given more time to fight deportation

CHICAGO–Federal officials in Chicago have extended the probation of immigration activist Elvira Arellano, giving her more time to fight her third deportation to Mexico.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement authorities agreed to extend the probation for one year.

Arellano has been trying to win political asylum from the U.S. since 2006 when she sought sanctuary at a church in Humboldt Park.

Arellano argues her life would be in danger in Mexico where she has spoken out against human traffickers and drug dealers coming in from South America.