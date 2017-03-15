FeedonThis: Jarrett and Josh pick their Final Four

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - Just about everyone has their brackets filled out now, if the didn't already have them done a few days ago.

Now it was Sports Feed's turn to complete this rite of March. That's what Wednesday was all about.

Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman didn't reveal all of their choices for the NCAA Tournament on the show, but the did make their predictions on which four will end up in Glendale in a few weeks.

Their picks for the Final Four are part of #FeedonThis from Wednesday's Sports Feed and you can watch taht segment in the video above.

Javier Baez is back on Social Fodder for one of his best moments of his career.

Nothing like celebrating and out before you even got the ball and made the tag on a runner trying to steal. It's made the Cubs second baseman, once again, a social media hit.

Watch that along with other highlights from the day on Twitter and Facebook in the video above.

No one is going to cry for the Blackhawks when they lose a player to injury. After all, the team has gotten through multiple injuries and still had success often in the Joel Quenneville era.

But the Blackhawks aren't going to cry for themselves after the lower leg injury that will put Artem Anisimov out for 3-to-4 weeks.

Josh and Jarrett discussed the many who will probably replace Anisimov on the successful line with Patrick Kane and Artemi Panarin in the video above.