× Coastin’ The Country: Dollywood here I come!

It may look and feel like winter outside – but ROLLER COASTER SEASON HAS BEGUN.

If you are a regular viewer of the WGN Morning News, you know that I have an unhealthy obsession with coasters. This season, I plan to travel to a few parks that are a nice driving distance from Chicago and profile some of the biggest and baddest rides. Along the way, we’ll visit some cool places and meet some interesting people.

Tomorrow I will be hitting the road, making my first ever trip to Dollywood in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. Last year was a challenging one for the park – with the massive wildfire that hit the area, causing widespread devastation. We’ll find out how the Pigeon Forge / Gatlinburg area is recovering.

Also last year, Dollywood launched (!) the world’s first LAUNCHED wooden roller coaster, LIGHTNING ROD. It rockets you up the first hill at 45 miles per hour before sending you down a massive drop, hitting a record speed of 73 miles per hour. I am beyond thrilled to ride it for the first time and bring you the video!

I’m calling this segment “Coastin’ The Country” and I hope you’ll tag along here and on all of my social media outlets. I’ll be posting updates throughout my journeys and having all kinds of fun along the way. If you have a suggestion for a place I should visit next, please let me know!

See you on the road!

Follow Marcus Leshock on Facebook – Twitter – Instagram – Snapchat