Chicago temps moderate after week-long cold spell
-
Historic late season mild spell to bring April/May-level temps to Chicago; coming 6 days to average 24°above normal; strongest storm in 6 years bears down on southern California
-
Ice storm south/west of Chicago; extended mild spell ahead
-
Current spell of winter-like weather to subside next week
-
Wednesday’s temp downturn is temporary; warming to send Chicago temps to 3-month highs flirting with records
-
Benign winter weather to continue after weekend mild spell
-
-
Mild in Chicago; brutal cold in Alaska
-
More wintry temps to bring first sticking snowfall in two weeks Wednesday night
-
Friday’s powerful SSW winds to propel Chicago temps within striking distance of 50-degrees Friday/Saturday
-
After a cold first half, January to turn quite mild
-
“NE” winds produce a 30° temp pullback here Thursday; rare Feb. t-storms ahead for Chicago while blizzard cripples areas west and north
-
-
Late season wintry chill to include the coldest temps in a month Friday night— first city teens since Feb. 10 predicted; the chill’s to hold through mid next week; snow prospects forecast to surge here late Sunday night/Monday
-
Average temps are rising and cleared for takeoff
-
7-day forecast: Bitter cold overnight, typical winter temps this week