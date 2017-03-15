× Bulls Game Notes For Wednesday vs. Memphis

* The Grizzlies and Bulls have alternated victories over the last eight meetings, with Chicago winning the most recent contest, 108-104, on January 15 earlier this season.

* Memphis snapped its longest losing streak of the season (five games) with a 113-93 win over the Bucks on Monday, totaling at least 30 assists for the third time (30).

* Chicago also snapped its longest losing streak of the season (five games) after having four players score at least 20 points in its 115-109 win over Charlotte on Sunday (Mirotic, Butler, Wade, Rondo). It was the most 20-point scorers the Bulls have had in a game since January 16, 2008 (Ben Gordon, Joe Smith, Luol Deng, Andres Nocioni).

* Vince Carter led all scorers with 24 points on a perfect 8-for-8 from the field (6-for-6 from three) in Monday’s win against Milwaukee, the most by a player 40 years or older since Michael Jordan in 2002-03 (25 against Miami).

* Mike Conley is averaging 25.2 points on 56.2 percent shooting (42.9 percent from three) over his last five road games, scoring at least 30 in three of them.

* Jimmy Butler recorded his 10th double-double of the season with 23 points and 11 assists against the Hornets on Monday, matching his total from 2015-16.