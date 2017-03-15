× Boy blocked from hugging sister goes viral

GREEN BAY, Wisc. — Video of a little boy trying to congratulate his big sister after her team won the Wisconsin state basketball championship has gone viral.

Not because the video was cute – because the hug wasn’t allowed to happen.

A WIAA official stepped in and blocked 3-year old Nic Levy from hugging bis sis, Sydney.

Officials say the rules state the basketball court is for players and coaches.

The video sent out by the kids’ father has been shared thousands of times.