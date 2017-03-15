At least 6 freight cars derail in Lake Forest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- At least least six freight cars derailed in Lake Forest.

It happened early Wednesday morning and involved a Union Pacific train near U.S. 41 and Illinois Route 176, according to a statement from the railroad.

No injuries were reported.

At least 6 cars of a freight train derailed early this morning in Lake Forest. No injuries. NB US-41 near Deerpath, rt lane blocked. pic.twitter.com/Opng9u7SjM — Sarah Jindra (@SarahJindra) March 15, 2017

"There were no injuries to the crew or to the public, no releases, and no impacted motorist grade crossings," the railroad said in a statement. "The incident's cause is under investigation."

The right lane of Nortbound US-41 between Deerpath Rd and Rockland Rd remains blocked due to the derailment.

Right lane remains blocked due to train derailment- Northbound US-41 btw Deerpath Rd and Rockland Rd. pic.twitter.com/HkdCe4Czxi — WGN-TV Traffic (@WGNtraffic) March 15, 2017

This is a developing story. Check back for details.