At least 6 freight cars derail in Lake Forest

LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- At least least six freight cars derailed in Lake Forest.
It happened early Wednesday morning and involved a Union Pacific train near U.S. 41 and Illinois Route 176, according to a statement from the railroad.
No injuries were reported.
"There were no injuries to the crew or to the public, no releases, and no impacted motorist grade crossings," the railroad said in a statement. "The incident's cause is under investigation."
The right lane of Nortbound US-41 between Deerpath Rd and Rockland Rd remains blocked due to the derailment.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.
42.258634 -87.840625