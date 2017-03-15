× Aldermen won’t get free tickets to Sox home opener

CHICAGO — Aldermen who want to go to the White Sox home opener on April 3rd need to pay their own way.

The Sox offered aldermen and other city officials tickets to the game and a pre-game cocktail reception. The opening day freebie has been a Sox tradition for decades.

But the city’s Board of Ethics say the ticket is worth more than $50 and is prohibited.

Last year, the ethics board forced the Cubs to pull an offer to let aldermen purchase World Series tickets at face value.