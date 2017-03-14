Uber driver’s car struck by bullet on Kennedy Expressway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO – Chicago police are investigating after a Uber driver was nearly struck by a bullet on the Kennedy Expressway Tuesday afternoon.

The driver says he's lucky to be alive after the bullet crashed through his rear window, nearly missing his head.

The driver got off the expressway near Kimball and called police.

Illinois State Police examined the vehicle for evidence.

No word if the driver was the intended target or is it was someone else on the Kennedy.

No other vehicles were reported hit.