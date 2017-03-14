× Storm total exceeds 12 inches at Buffalo Grove and Waukegan

There is more effect lake-effect snow on the way, but as of 9am this morning areas hardest hit by the lake-effect snow appear to have received around 9 inches. Below is a listing of close-in Chicago reporting points with their storm total and lake-effect snowfall totals in inches. Buffalo Grove and Waukegan head the list with 12.5-inch storm totals and 9.0 and 8.8 lake-effect snowfall respectively. Mundelein has 11.0 storm total and 8.9-inches of Lake-effect snow.

Location… Storm total/Lake-effect snow

Buffalo Grove…12.5/9.0

Waukegan…12.5/8.8

Mundelein…11.0/8.9

Gurnee…10.5/7.5

Midway Apt…8.0/7.9

Lincolnwood…8.0/5.2

Rogers Park…8.0/5.0

Riverwoods…8.5/6.0

Mt. Prospect…8.0/5.0

Park Ridge…7.0/5.5

Elk Grove Village…7.2/5.6

Harwood Heights…6.5/5.5

Elmhurst…6.5/5.5

Oak Lawn…6.0/4.0

Lake Villa…6.0/2.0

Wheaton…5.0/3.0

Mokena…5.1/3.8

Worth…5.0/3.0

Homewood…4.0/2.5

New Lenox…4.0/3.0

Burr Ridge…3.5/2.6