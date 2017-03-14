Storm total exceeds 12 inches at Buffalo Grove and Waukegan
There is more effect lake-effect snow on the way, but as of 9am this morning areas hardest hit by the lake-effect snow appear to have received around 9 inches. Below is a listing of close-in Chicago reporting points with their storm total and lake-effect snowfall totals in inches. Buffalo Grove and Waukegan head the list with 12.5-inch storm totals and 9.0 and 8.8 lake-effect snowfall respectively. Mundelein has 11.0 storm total and 8.9-inches of Lake-effect snow.
Location… Storm total/Lake-effect snow
Buffalo Grove…12.5/9.0
Waukegan…12.5/8.8
Mundelein…11.0/8.9
Gurnee…10.5/7.5
Midway Apt…8.0/7.9
Lincolnwood…8.0/5.2
Rogers Park…8.0/5.0
Riverwoods…8.5/6.0
Mt. Prospect…8.0/5.0
Park Ridge…7.0/5.5
Elk Grove Village…7.2/5.6
Harwood Heights…6.5/5.5
Elmhurst…6.5/5.5
Oak Lawn…6.0/4.0
Lake Villa…6.0/2.0
Wheaton…5.0/3.0
Mokena…5.1/3.8
Worth…5.0/3.0
Homewood…4.0/2.5
New Lenox…4.0/3.0
Burr Ridge…3.5/2.6