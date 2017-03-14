Police activity closes 3 schools in Midlothian

MIDLOTHIAN, Ill. — Three schools in Midlothian are closed Tuesday because of a police situation.

Spaulding Elementary, Central Park Elementary and Bremen High School are closed.

Midlothian police confirm there is a barricade situation on-going that is not life-threatening, but no further details have been released.

Other local schools have been closed Tuesday due to the weather, but Chicago Public Schools remain open. You can check all school closings and delays at wgntv.com/closings.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.