PHOTOS: March snow storm hits Chicago-area

CHICAGO — It took Chicago-area commuters two to three times longer to get to their final destinations Tuesday morning because of the snow. And it keeps falling! A Lake Effect Snow Warning remains in effect for parts of Chicagoland, including Cook County, until 4 p.m. Tuesday. For the latest updates, go to wgntv.com/weather.

Upload your own photos into the gallery by clicking the red button below. We may share them on TV or online! Note: Pictures will not automatically appear in the gallery as each one is individually approved by a producer.