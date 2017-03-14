× Organization wants to help youth succeed in Chicago regardless of zip code

CHICAGO — Under a new initiative announced today, Thrive Chicago plans to get 10,000 of the 60,000 “opportunity youth” out of work or school, back in the class or to work in the next three years.

Mayor Rahm Emanuel joined more than 300 business and community leaders, educators and elected officials at a youth summit Tuesday morning at the Chicago Cultural Center. It included more than five hours of discussions on how to get Chicago’s kids reconnected to society and away from the plague of violence.

Organizers say the majority of the city’s disconnected youth, ages 16 to 24, live in the highest poverty and crime areas of the city, with the least opportunities. They are asking businesses and organizations across Chicago to join the effort to bring better services to the kids in these neighborhoods and help get young people job opportunities and success regardless of their zip code.

