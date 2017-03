Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- The Northwestern basketball team has their dancing shoes on as they get ready for the team's NCAA tournament.

Northwestern Wildcats have arrived in Salt Lake City. Go #B1GCats! pic.twitter.com/3l8J0hTXN2 — WGN TV News (@WGNNews) March 14, 2017

First round match up will have the Cats taking on Vanderbilt on Thursday.

Coach Chris Collins spoke with WGN’s Dan Roan in Salt Lake City.