Lunchbreak: Irish beef stew, prepared by G and O chef Cam Smith

Chef Cam Smith

G & O

459 N. Ogden Avenue

Chicago

(312) 888-3367

grandandogden.com/

Irish Beef Stew

Ingredients:

3 pounds boneless beef chuck (well-marbled), cut into 1-1/2-inch pieces

2 teaspoons salt

1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

3 Tablespoons olive oil

2 medium yellow onions, cut into 1-inch chunks

7 cloves garlic, peeled and smashed

1-1/2 tablespoons tomato paste

1/4 cup all-purpose flour

2 cups dry red wine

2 cups beef broth

2 cups water

1 bay leaf

2 sprigs fresh thyme

1-1/2 teaspoons sugar

4 large carrots, peeled and cut into one-inch chunks on a diagonal

1 pound small white boiling potatoes (Yukon gold) cut in half

1 Tablespoon horseradish root fresh

1 Tablespoon chopped fresh parsley

Directions:

Preheat oven to 325. Pat beef dry and season salt and pepper. In a large Dutch oven or heavy pot, heat 1 tablespoon olive oil over medium-high. Brown meat on all sides. Transfer meat to a large plate and set aside. Add onions, and garlic. Cook about 5 minutes. Add tomato paste and cook a few minutes more. Add beef with juices back to pan and sprinkle with flour; stir until flour is dissolved, 1-2 minutes. Add wine, beef broth, water, potatoes, carrots, bay leaf, sugar and thyme; stir and bring to a boil. Cover pot with lid, transfer to preheated oven and braise for 3 ½ hours. Remove from oven and garnish with chopped parsley and grated horseradish and serve.