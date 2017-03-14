Lunchbreak: Irish beef stew, prepared by G and O chef Cam Smith

Chef Cam Smith
G & O
459 N. Ogden Avenue
Chicago
(312) 888-3367
grandandogden.com/
Irish Beef Stew
Ingredients:
3 pounds boneless beef chuck (well-marbled), cut into 1-1/2-inch pieces
2 teaspoons salt
1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
3 Tablespoons olive oil
2 medium yellow onions, cut into 1-inch chunks
7 cloves garlic, peeled and smashed
1-1/2 tablespoons tomato paste
1/4 cup all-purpose flour
2 cups dry red wine
2 cups beef broth
2 cups water
1 bay leaf
2 sprigs fresh thyme
1-1/2 teaspoons sugar
4 large carrots, peeled and cut into one-inch chunks on a diagonal
1 pound small white boiling potatoes (Yukon gold) cut in half
1 Tablespoon horseradish root fresh
1 Tablespoon chopped fresh parsley
Directions:
Preheat oven to 325. Pat beef dry and season salt and pepper. In a large Dutch oven or heavy pot, heat 1 tablespoon olive oil over medium-high. Brown meat on all sides. Transfer meat to a large plate and set aside. Add onions, and garlic. Cook about 5 minutes. Add tomato paste and cook a few minutes more. Add beef with juices back to pan and sprinkle with flour; stir until flour is dissolved, 1-2 minutes. Add wine, beef broth, water, potatoes, carrots, bay leaf, sugar and thyme; stir and bring to a boil. Cover pot with lid, transfer to preheated oven and braise for 3 ½ hours. Remove from oven and garnish with chopped parsley and grated horseradish and serve.