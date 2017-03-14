Louie Vaccher previews Northwestern’s first-ever NCAA Tournament on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - These are the moments that longtime fans of the program have been dreaming for years. That storyline will play for as long as their run in the NCAA Tournament lasts.

Louie Vaccher has watched it all play out for Northwestern over the past few months as the Wildcats built up enough of a resume to finally crack the field of 68 for the NCAA Tournament.

Now that they've finally made it to the "Big Dance," Louie now gets ready to cover the "March Madness" for his website "Wildcat Report."

Before the madness, Louie took some time to come on Sports Feed to talk about the Wildcats with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman. To watch his segments on Tuesday's show, click on the video above or below.