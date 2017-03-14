Focus On Family: Pi day

Mathnasium

8 South Peoria

Chicago

(312) 344-3828

www.mathnasium.com/chicago-westloop

Prove Pi

Wrap a piece of yarn or string around a cylindrical object and then cut. Now find out how many times the circumference string will go across the diameter: Place the string across the diameter of the object and then cut the string. Repeat until you’ve gone through the string. Then amaze your child by repeating this process on a much wider or thinner cylinder to get the same answer: pi.

Make a visual representation of Pi

Use 10 different colors of construction paper. Choose a different color to represent each digit, 0 to 9. For example: 1=red, 2=blue, 3=green, 4=yellow… In that way, 3.141 would have rings of green, then red, then yellow, then red. Continue creating the chain for 3.14159

Read about Pi

“Sir Cumference and the Dragon of Pi” by Cindy Neuschwander. This creative tale of the adventures of Sir Cumference, Lady Di of Ameter, and Radius helps kids learn about the magic number that is the same for all circles