CHICAGO–Mayor Rahm Emanuel’s office is calling it the largest jobs program in Chicago history.

The city is offering 30,000 jobs and learning opportunities through its One Summer Chicago program.

Kids and young adults from 14 to 24 can apply for jobs, starting today through May 15th, at http://www.onesummerchicago.org.

Also this year, the city is making it possible for people to support the cause.

People can donate money to the jobs program at mccormickplacefoundation.org/onesummerchicago.