Chicago nonprofit looking for volunteers to help shovel snow for seniors

CHICAGO — A Chicago nonprofit group is looking for volunteers today to shovel driveways and sidewalks for seniors.

My Block, My Hood, My City organizer, Jahmal Cole, says the group’s goal is to help the city by doing small tasks — block by block.

According to a post on the group’s Facebook page, volunteers will be meeting at 8900 block of Yates at 11:30 a.m. today.

The post reads, “We’ll be meeting at 8900 block of Yates at 11:30 am. I’m bringing 10 shovels and coffee!! Let’s create a better, more interconnected City by doing something simple on the block. I need your help.”

If you’re interested in helping out local seniors, you can email the organization at volunteer@mbmhmc.com.

Anyone who needs help shoveling can put in a request by commenting on the group’s Facebook post through the link below.

41.878114 -87.629798