× By 4PM CDT the Lake-effect Snow Warnings/Advisory ends for Lake, Cook and Will Counties in Illinois – Warnings/Advisories continue in Northwest Indiana

As the wind pattern has become more northwesterly, snow showers have weakened over northeast Illinois with the target of heavier snow shifting into northwest Indiana where Lake-effect snow Warnings and Advisories have been continued overnight into Wednesday morning. All Lake-effect Warnings/Advisories in northeast Illinois will be discontinued as of 4PM this Tuesday afternoon.

Continuing northwest Indiana Warnings/Advisories…

A Lake-effect Snow Warning calling for an additional 3 to 6-inches of snow will continue over Lake County Indiana until 4AM CDT Wednesday morning.

The Lake-effect Snow Warning in Porter and LaPorte Counties calling for an additional 6 to possibly 12-inches of snow will run from this evening until 9AM CDT Wednesday morning.

A Lake-effect Snow Advisory for Jasper and Stark Counties calling for 3 to 6 inches of additional snow will run from this evening until 9AM CDT Wednesday morning.