× Blackhawks Game Notes For Tuesday @ Montreal

* When the Blackhawks edged Montreal in November, 3-2, Chicago extended its winning streak in the series to six games. That shattered the Blackhawks’ previous record for their longest winning streak ever versus Montreal, a mark that had stood for eight decades (five straight wins in 1935).

* The Blackhawks defeated Minnesota on Sunday, 4-2, to pull within one point of the Wild in the Central Division. Chicago ended a two-game skid and is 13-3-0 since the beginning of February.

* The Canadiens concluded a 3-1-0 road trip with a 4-1 victory at Edmonton on Sunday. Montreal is now 7-1-0 since February 25, tying for the second-highest point percentage (.875) by any team over that span.

* Blackhawks defenseman Niklas Hjalmarsson has blocked at least one shot in all 24 games that he’s played since the beginning of the New Year. It’s the longest active streak by any skater in the league (based on games played, not team games).

* With a pair of third-period goals on Sunday, Max Pacioretty lifted his season total to 15 in the third stanza, which is just one behind Michael Grabner’s league-leading total (16). Pacioretty has now scored at least 60 points overall for the fourth straight season and for the fifth time in his career.

* Paul Byron matched Pacioretty’s two goals in the third period but also added an assist on Sunday. Byron thus produced the first three-point game of his career while matching his personal best with a +3 rating.