Bears bring back kicker Connor Barth on a one-year contract

LAKE FOREST – There was a bit of controversy to start the 2016 Bears season when longtime kicker Robbie Gould was surprising released before the opener.

His replacement, Connor Barth, got some of the ire of the fans in the team’s home opener when he missed his first field goal attempt with the franchise. But over the course of the season the kicker was more consistent, winning over some of the fans and the franchise as a whole.

Today the team rewarded Barth by giving him a one-year contract to remain with the team through the 2017 season.

An eight-year NFL veteran, Barth made 18-of-23 field goal attempts in his first season in Chicago, making all but one of his 32 extra point attempts.

Barth has previously played with the Broncos, Buccaneers and Chiefs.