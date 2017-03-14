× At 8:30AM heaviest lake-effect snow falling over southern portion of Chicago, edging into northwest Indiana – second snow plume approaching from the north

The Metro weather radar mosaic below gives a perfect picture of current snowfall positioning across the Chicago area. Heaviest snow is falling over the south portion of Chicago, edging into the northwest corner of Lake County Indiana. The lowest visibility reported at 8AM CDT was a quarter-mile in heavy snow at the Lansing airport with ½-mile visibility and moderate snow at Midway Airport.

Note on the radar mosaic, the next narrow plume of lake-effect snow working its way south along the Wisconsin shoreline south of Milwaukee. Visibility at the Racine Airport is 1/2-mile in moderate snow. The leading edge of this next snow plume will be working its way into the Waukegan area soon and then progress south into Chicago later this morning.