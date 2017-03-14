× As weakening snow band moves into northern Indiana, plume of snow approaches Chicago from the north

As a band of snow moves south of Chicago into northwest Indiana and weakens, an elongated plume of snow showers extending almost the length of Lake Michigan off the Wisconsin Lake Michigan shoreline continues to develop as it moves south through Lake and into Cook County. This afternoon we can expect a continuation of lake-effect snow showers as this plume works its way south, with heaviest amounts at and a few miles inland of the Illinois shoreline.

Steering winds have been north-northeast, but are expected to curve more northwest with time, aiming this plume of snow for northwest Indiana – Lake and Porter into LaPorte Counties later this afternoon through the overnight hours.

As the Lake-effect Snow Warning ends in the Illinois Counties adjacent to Lake Michigan later this afternoon, the Lake-effect Snow Warning will continue in Lake, Porter and LaPorte Counties in Indiana this afternoon with significant accumulations in those Indiana counties overnight. By the time snow ends Wednesday, the snowfall totals due to lake-effect alone could approach or exceed a foot in some portions of each of the warned Illinois and northwest Indiana counties adjacent to Lake Michigan.

Follow the progress of the lake-effect snow on the current metro weather radar mosaic…